What’s News Today for Monday, April 17, 2017

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A traffic alert. Drivers using US 29/460 in Lynchburg can expect nighttime detours for work on the Odd Fellows Road Interchange bridge. Starting tonight Route 29 North/460 East will be closed at Candler’s Mountain Road. Traffic will be detoured onto Candler’s Mountain Road. It happens from from 11 pm to 5 am each night.

Today’s the deadline for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to respond to Congressman Bob Goodlatte’s request for information on three suspects charged with murdering a Lynchburg teen. Investigators say they were tied to the gang MS-13. Congressman Goodlatte chairs the House Judiciary Committee and asked for asked for the suspects’ immigration and criminal histories and an update on agency efforts to protect Americans from gang activity in the United States.

Roanoke City Council will weigh in on a controversial proposed apartment complex. This comes after Roanoke’s Planning Commission votes unanimously to move forward with the plans on Brandon Avenue and Main Street in the Wasena neighborhood. People who live in the area have opposed the development because of increased traffic and taking away space. The developer says he expects the apartments to rent for about $850 and marketed toward young professionals.

After days of Martinsville City Council work sessions on the budget they will wrap things up tonight. On the agenda is a discussion with the Martinsville School Board regarding the proposed budget and requests.

Deschutes Brewery is making a special announcement this afternoon on Market Street in the former Thelma Chicken and Waffles location. It’s an invite only event. We’ll have a crew there. You can follow along on the WSLS 10 mobile news app.