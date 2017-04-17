Tractor-trailer accident causing delays on I-81 North in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A tractor-trailer crash is causing a backup on I-81 North in Pulaski County.
One northbound lane is closed at mile marker 91.7, near the intersection of Route 100.
According to VDOT, there is a two-mile back-up.
PULASKI COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A tractor-trailer crash is causing a backup on I-81 North in Pulaski County.
One northbound lane is closed at mile marker 91.7, near the intersection of Route 100.
According to VDOT, there is a two-mile back-up.
WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.
Advertisement
Advertisement