SMYTH COUNTY (WSLS 10) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Smyth County.

The crash happened on Sunday at 2:45 p.m., on Route 91, about 10 feet south of Maloyed Place.

Police say John A. Rickmon was traveling south on Route 91 when he ran off the right side of the highway and hit the guardrail.

He was thrown from the bike and landed down an embankment. Police say he died at the scene.

Police say Rickmon was wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.