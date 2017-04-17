Police arrest 18-year-old Roanoke man after chase

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Roanoke man is in jail after leading police on an hours-long chase.

It started just before 5 a.m. On Sunday, on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy tried to pull over a car going 94 miles per hour.

The driver of the car refused to stop and got off an exit and headed toward Lexington.

Authorities say the driver eventually pulled over, got out of the car and ran.

Police caught two juvenile passengers from the car.

The driver, 18-year-old Nigel Stockton was arrested just before noon.

Police say he was driving a stolen car.

Stockton is charged with eluding law enforcement, larceny of a vehicle, and reckless driving among other charges.

