ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Happening today, new details are expected in the death of singer Prince.

Search warrants related to his death investigation will be unsealed and become public data.

It’s been almost one year since Prince died at his Paisley Park Estate at the age of 57.

The medical examiner confirmed his death was caused by an accidental overdose of opioid fentanyl.

The investigation still remains open and active.