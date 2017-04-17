3-year-old dies after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – One child is dead after a crash in Campbell County.

Police say the crash happened on Sunday at 2:34 p.m., on Leesville Road, less than a mile south of Route 460.

24-year-old Timothy Fuller and his 3-year-old son, Noah, were traveling south on Leesville Road when their pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Timothy Fuller was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. Noah was also taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died.

Police say he was in a child safety seat, but police say the impact of the crash with the tree was on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about it to call 434-946-7101 or email area20@vsp.virginia.gov.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.