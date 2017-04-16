Virginia Tech victims remembered 10 years later during candle ceremony

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) -Thousands are expected to return to Virginia Tech’s campus to honor the lives of 32 people who were killed in the shooting 10- years ago Easter Sunday.

The university has been holding a variety of memorials this weekend in honor of the anniversary. The university is expecting the largest crowd since 2007.

The events began Friday with a show at the Moss Arts center filled with music and poetry and have continued throughout the weekend. .

Sunday, events are planned throughout the day. The first event started at midnight on Virginia Tech’s drillfield with a candle lighting ceremony. The mood was solemn as those candles were lit to honor the 32 students and faculty members killed. Several hundred were in attendance.

The remembrance candle was lit by two students, and guarded by the corps of cadets who formed around the memorial for 32 minutes. After the lighting, the names of all 32 people killed were read aloud, including a local Narrows High School graduate and Virginia Tech Student Jarrett Lane.

A statewide moment of silence will be observed at 9:43 a.m. to remember those who were killed.