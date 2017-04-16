Virginia Tech honors shooting victims 10 years later

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Sunday, the Virginia Tech community remembered 32 students and professors who lost their lives on April 16th, 2007.

A ceremony on the school’s Drill Field highlighted the bond that still exists a decade later formed after that tragedy.

President Tim Sands and Senator Tim Kaine spoke to family members of the 32 people killed that day 10 years ago, both of them saying, though a decade has gone by, neither the school nor the community will ever forget them.

Hundreds came to the Drill Field Sunday, to show that 32 fallen Hokies will never be forgotten.

For President Tim Sands, the names bring back the memories.

“I remember 10 years ago, watching events unfold from a distance, as a father, university professor, and administrator,” said Sands.

Senator Tim Kaine recalled returning quickly from state business abroad 10 years ago to comfort the same families that sat before him Sunday.

“I think I can safely say, and I think I’ll be able to forever say, that April 16th, 2007 was the worst day of my life,” said Kaine.

But though the lost remain in his memory, Kaine says they help him look toward a brighter future.

“Today is Easter Sunday, a day of new beginnings and new life and new hope,” said Kaine.

And to the families, the University extended one final pledge from Hokie Nation.

“We will always be here for you, we will always stand together as a community, and we will always remember,” said Sands.