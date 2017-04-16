Virginia State Police investigate crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia state police are investigating a two vehicle crash on Route 58.

It happened at 8:57 p.m. Saturday night in the Buzzards Roost section of the county.

Police say a pickup truck hit a passenger van head-on.

The van was carrying 12 people from Bluefield College, 11 students and a driver. All 12 were taken to Russell County Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to Russell County Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say a medical condition affecting the pickup truck’s driver was a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.