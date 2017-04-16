Virginia State Police investigate crash in Russell County

By Published:

RUSSELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia state police are investigating a two vehicle crash on Route 58.

It happened at 8:57 p.m. Saturday night in the Buzzards Roost section of the county.

Police say a pickup truck hit a passenger van head-on.

The van was carrying 12 people from Bluefield College, 11 students and a driver. All 12 were taken to Russell County Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to Russell County Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say a medical condition affecting the pickup truck’s driver was a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

 

 

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s