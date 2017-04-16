Roanoke man arrested after hours-long police chase

By Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) A Roanoke man is arrested after he led police on a chase for several hours Sunday, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy tried to stop a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 81 at mile marker 196 around 4:40 a.m. Sunday. Police said the vehicle was going 94 miles per hour.

The driver refused to stop, exited the interstate and headed toward Lexington. According to police, the driver eventually pulled into a Lowe’s parking lot and fled on foot. Two juvenile passengers were apprehended from the vehicle at the time.

Nigel Stockton, 18, of Roanoke, was identified as the driver. Police said Stockton was driving a stolen vehicle out of Roanoke City. Several warrants were obtained for Stockton, including eluding law enforcement, larceny of a vehicle, driving without an operator’s license, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment of a juvenile.

Deputies and the Sheriff’s K-9 unit continued to search the area throughout the morning with the assistance of the Lexington Police Department, the Virginia Military Institute Police Department, Virginia State Police, and a K-9 unit from the Buena Vista Police Department. An Alert Rockbridge message was sent out to notify the community of the ongoing search and to ask everyone to be alert, to report any suspicious activity and to secure their vehicles and residences.

Law enforcement officials set up a large perimeter to contain Stockton. He was spotted multiple times by several officers in different fields and wooded areas between Route 11, Valley Pike, Meadowview, the Devil’s Backbone and the Kingdom Hall. Stockton was arrested around 11:52 Sunday morning.

 

