Multiple arrests made after string of larceny incidents

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Two people are arrested after a string of incidents involving vehicle thefts, a firearm theft and tampering with motor vehicles that took place in the Meadowview/Valley Pike area of the county.

According to police, David Patterson, 20, is charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm, stealing with intent to sell, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime and underage possession of alcohol. Ireland Umbarger, 18, of Natural Bridge Station is charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm, and entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime.