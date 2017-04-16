Hokie nation remembers the 32 victims during a candlelight ceremony

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – The Drillfield on the Virginia Tech campus became a gathering place for those honoring the 32 people who died April 16, 2007.

“This is my first time being at a commemoration event. I’ve always watched it from TV. Both my parents are Hokies so this event really hits home for me,” said Kevin Foster, Freshman.

During the University Commemoration, Senator Tim Kaine spoke about the strength and spirit Virginia Tech continues to show. Embracing each other, those in the crowd say the mood was somber at times but Kaine’s message to the people was uplifting, helping to band the communities closer.

“It’s cool he felt the need to be close to this community when he was so far away,” said Melissa Fairfax, senior at VT.

“It really brought to light when Senator Kaine said that “We were not quick to blame but quick to come together as a nation.” That’s what Hokie nation is all about. said Foster.

One by one, the names and biographies of the 32 victims were read aloud. Some people learning about them for the first time.

“I hadn’t really known much about them but after hearing their bios and Senator Kaine speak, I feel a lot more connected with them and the events that happened and know we can move forward together,” said Reiss Gidner. The commemoration was about showing support for those who continue to mourn and heal.

“Being here this year and seeing how everyone has come together this weekend and being there for anyone who needs support has really made me feel even more at home here. I know that the Hokie nation will take care of everyone here,” said Gidner.

And the crowd displayed just how proud to be part of the Hokie nation wearing shirts like “We are Virginia Tech” and “Hokies United”.

All weekend long, the university and people from all over went to Blacksburg to remember them. At sunset was the candlelight ceremony planned by a variety of student organizations.

The candle symbolizes the promise that the lives of the 32 people who died will be remembered forever in the Hokie community.

Led by the current student body president, the ceremony brought out hundreds of people who were in some way touched by the tragic events of that cold Monday morning of April 16. An event they are determined to overcome.

“April 16, 2007 May in ways define us but it will never defeat us.”

As each name was called, 32 remembrance candles held by family or representatives of each person were lit in their memory from a single 24 hour flame of the ceremonial candle.

“Please know that our hearts go out to you just as strongly today as they did 10 years ago.” As far as you could see, the lighted candles took over the drill field. People were reminded to carry on the legacies the 32 left behind.

At the end of the ceremony, people were asked to be silent for 32 minutes.