Congregation returns to Pulaski church months after fire

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – Music filled the sanctuary at the Pulaski Church of God on Easter Sunday.

The congregation gathered for the first time on the property where a fire destroyed the church three months ago.

Pastor Travis Gore of the Pulaski church began the service with a powerful message: “We are alive and well.”

“It’s indescribable. We know God takes something bad and makes it into something good,” said member, Judy Nelson, who has been a member of the church for 14 years.

James Burcham, another long-time member, said he was amazed at the newly renovated Family Life Center, where the congregation met for the service.

“I really enjoyed it, it likes nice in there the way they got it all fixed and that kind of stuff, you know, and I was happy,” said Burcham.

Pastor Gore described this gathering as a “resurrection” of sorts for the church.

“We weren’t dead obviously, but we felt the sting of what we have been through, and these folks have just risen up and it’s just a great day to be back home,” said Pastor Gore.

He said nearly 1,000 people came to the Easter Sunday Service, the most he has ever seen at the church.

While the main church building gets rebuilt, the congregation will continue services in the Family Life Center.