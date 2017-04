ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke City Police say a woman was transported to the hospital after she was shot Saturday night.

It happened before 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hollins Road.

According to police, the woman has non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a suspected DUI wreck shortly after on Hollins Road and Mason Mill Road. They say that two car wreck is related to the shooting.

An adult male driver is in custody. He was not hurt.

Police say charges are pending.