VSP issue Senior Alert

ARLINGTON COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police issue a senor alert on behalf of the Arlington County Police.

Police are searching for 84-year-old Olga Ann Price of Arlington, Virginia. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Price is about 5’4″, weighing around 180 lbs.. She has green eyes and gray hair.

Police did not have a clothing description, but say she is likely wearing a gold wedding band and a gold necklace.

Price was last seen in Arlington Friday night at around 8:30 P.M..

Law Enforcement tells us she should be driving a beige 2003 Toyota Camry with Virginia License Plate #JGR-5815.

Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement, or the Arlington County Police Department at 703-558-2222.

