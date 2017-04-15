Pet of the week: Felicia

By Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS)

This week’s pet of the week is a sweetheart who has been through troubled times to find her forever home. Felicia was brought to the RVSPCA after being found covered in gasoline. That does not stop her from loving everyone she meets! Felicia has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested. She does need medication for treatment related to being covered in gasoline, but the RVSPCA will provide it for free to whoever adopts her.

Felicia and her friends can be met in person at the RVSPCA from Noon to 6:00 p.m. any day at 1340 Baldwin Ave. Visit RVSPCA.org for more information.

