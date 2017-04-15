Participants in 3.2 Remembrance Run attend community picnic at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Following the 3.2 Run in Remembrance, the Virginia Tech community came together for a picnic.

Organizations around the area donated all kinds of food for the lunch.

It was an opportunity for people to wind down after the race.

“The food was a nice touch to the end, because you run and are exhausted, then get food, and it keeps people here longer, which is nice to still have the crowd out and about,” says student, Lauren Wills, of Virginia Tech who participated in the run.

Wills, who was one of the first runners to finish the race, says she chose to go to Virginia Tech, because of its great community atmosphere.