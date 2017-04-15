Participants in 3.2 Remembrance Run attend community picnic at Virginia Tech

By Published:

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Following the 3.2 Run in Remembrance, the Virginia Tech community came together for a picnic.

Organizations around the area donated all kinds of food for the lunch.

It was an opportunity for people to wind down after the race.

“The food was a nice touch to the end, because you run and are exhausted, then get food, and it keeps people here longer, which is nice to still have the crowd out and about,” says student, Lauren Wills, of Virginia Tech who participated in the run.

Wills, who was one of the first runners to finish the race, says she chose to go to Virginia Tech, because of its great community atmosphere.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s