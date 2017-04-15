Firefighters making headway on Goshen Pass wildfire

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Firefighters continue to work to contain a fire in the Goshen Pass area of Rockbridge County.

As of Saturday 70 people from the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries remain on site.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says it believes that the fire in Rockbridge County is arson. According to the VDOF, the fire behavior is expected to lessen Saturday giving crews significant headway with containment efforts.

A contracted helicopter will continue to make multiple water drops in the early afternoon.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries began work just after sunrise to continue battling the blaze and building new containment lines. Yesterday, flame lengths on some of the fronts reached 50 feet. Relative humidity levels yesterday increased to around 30 percent, and, while dehydration was less of an issue, firefighters have been instructed to keep their fluid levels up. Firefighter safety continues to be the number one priority on this incident; one firefighter was injured in an ATV rollover yesterday and, due to numerous sightings, firefighters have been instructed to watch for venomous snakes, bears and ticks.

Route 39 remains open, but many forest roads are closed to the public. These include, but are not limited to, Bratton Mountain Road, Guy Run and Laurel Run.

“Area residents and people who will be driving through the area are reminded that smoke may be present for several days and that smoke can reduce visibility on the two-lane, windy road. Drivers should continue to exercise caution when in the area,” VDOF said in a release.

One witness from out-out-state told a game warden that he or she saw a red pickup truck stop by the end of the road and leave after seeing smoke rising, according to Ed Stoots, with the department.

The large fire is completely on Virginia Department of Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries property and could exceed 1,000 acres in size, according to Stoots.

The fire has burned more than 2,000 acres since it began Monday. New containment lines are being built that will cover an area of approximately 4,000 acres.

The fire is burning on the 30,000-acre Goshen Wildlife Management Area. Several seasonal cabins in the expanded containment area remain threatened. No other homes or structures are threatened at this time.

The fire is burning mostly leaf litter and downed trees in an area that is mostly hardwoods, mountain laurel and some spotty pine.

At a 70-percent slope, VDOF says the terrain is very steep and rocky; and most of the fire line construction is being done by crews using hand tools, such as leaf blowers, rakes and a tool called a Pulaski. Five dozers are on scene Saturday along with three engines and additional brush trucks and VDOF personnel from the Central and Eastern Regions of Virginia.

“McDonald’s in Lexington has provided free breakfast sandwiches and coffee to the firefighters for three days, and the Goshen Scout Reservation has provided space for the equipment and personnel staging. The Best Western, Applebee’s and Hardees in Lexington also have been instrumental in the care of the firefighters involved in this incident. A special thank you goes out to the Goshen General Store for operating outside of their normal hours to provide lunch to the firefighters over the weekend and especially Easter Sunday,” VDOF said in a release.

