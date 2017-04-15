Firearms stolen from Lynchburg business during overnight burglary

Rachel Lucas By Published: Updated:

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a person who stole firearms from a local business.

Surveillance cameras caught images of the person as they were entering the store. According to police it happened at 3:45 a.m. at a business at 909 Main Street. Officers were notified about the incident when an alarm went off in the building. When police arrived, officers found that the front door to the business had been broken. Once the business was secured, owners of the business came to the scene.

The person was wearing dark clothing and stole multiple firearms. After taking the firearms, the suspect ran away on foot.
LPD Criminal Investigations division responded to assist. Additionally, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was notified and responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective D. W. Clarke at (434) 455-6174.

