Bald eagle rescued in Carroll County

By Published:

CARROLL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – This female bald eagle was found injured in Carroll County.

It was spotted a week ago and rescued Friday.

It arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center around 6pm Friday afternoon.

She is a very large eagle and has a shoulder injury that she is thought to have sustained during a fight with another bald eagle.

She is receiving triage emergency medical treatment at the Wildlife Center in Roanoke and will be transferred to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro.

