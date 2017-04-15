71-year-old man killed in Rockbridge Co. car crash

Rachel Lucas

ROCKBRIDGE CO. (WSLS 10) – A Brownsburg man was killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Rockbridge County.

According to Virginia State Police 71-year-old Roy Wade Swisher of Brownsburg died at the scene.

The single vechicle crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Route 71 , four tenths of a mile west of Route 613 in Rockbridge County.

Swisher was driving a 1977 GMC Sierra pick-up truck when he ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected crossing the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Swisher was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

