What’s News Today for Friday, April 14, 2017

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Danville Parks and Recreation hosts an Easter Egg Hunt Celebration for individuals with impairments at the Community Market on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and includes a hot dog lunch, egg hunt, raffle, music, dancing and a visit from the Easter bunny. You must be registered to attend.

There is a Good Friday Cross Walk beginning at the Arby’s parking lot on Jamison Avenue. It’s sponsored by the Southeast Roanoke Christian Partnership and starts at 10:30 a.m. During the walk, they will observe the Stations of the Cross with various stops through Southeast Roanoke to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke where we will share a meal.

Virginia Western Community College starts short term training for welding and safety. The trainings continue on Fridays and Saturday through June 3. Students will receive an American Welding Society stamped welder and welding operator qualification record. Students can increase their career opportunities by obtaining certification.

Students in Patrick Henry High Schools’ Symphonic band play at Carnegie Hall. The performance is part of the National Band and Orchestra Festival. They left for New York City earlier this week and will also do some sightseeing visiting Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty and the 9/11 Memorial.

Artwork from Carilion Clinic employees and family members will be hung as part of the healing arts program. The show includes a wide range from amateur to professional. It will be displayed in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital lobby for several months. Winners will be selected based on Facebook likes and a reception will be held May 23 with cash prizes for winners.