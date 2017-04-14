Vigil held outside Charlottesville police station for transgender teen

By Published:

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WSLS 10) – People in Charlottesville are demanding answers from police after a transgender teen disappeared.

Family members, religious groups, and others joined together for a 12-hour vigil outside Charlottesville police headquarters for Sage Smith.

She’s been missing since 2012.

police recently classified the case as a homicide.

Smith’s grandmother says the gathering was touching.

“I see that even though it has been four years. My baby has not been forgotten, even though I fear at times that she has been forgotten because I feel like the city of Charlottesville has let my family down,” said Lolita Smith.

Smith’s family say they want a face-to-face meeting about the case with the police chief.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s