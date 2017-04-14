Vigil held outside Charlottesville police station for transgender teen

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WSLS 10) – People in Charlottesville are demanding answers from police after a transgender teen disappeared.

Family members, religious groups, and others joined together for a 12-hour vigil outside Charlottesville police headquarters for Sage Smith.

She’s been missing since 2012.

police recently classified the case as a homicide.

Smith’s grandmother says the gathering was touching.

“I see that even though it has been four years. My baby has not been forgotten, even though I fear at times that she has been forgotten because I feel like the city of Charlottesville has let my family down,” said Lolita Smith.

Smith’s family say they want a face-to-face meeting about the case with the police chief.