Thousands head to VT for 10-year anniversary

BLACKSBURG – Sunday will mark 10 years since 32 people lost their lives on the Virginia Tech campus. Thousands are expected to be in Blacksburg this weekend to remember the victims and survivors. Parents and former students say the 10th anniversary is a reason to all come together and remember that tragic day of April 16.

One by one, people from the Virginia Tech community and those from all over the country are visiting the memorial in respect to those who died.

“It’s basically for all of them- in my heart. Every student that’s around, every parent that’s around. To me it’s what I remember. And it just means the world to me to be here,” said Robin Gailliot.

She and her husband, Kenny, will participate in the 10th-anniversary remembrance events as their way of paying tribute to the victims, community and a university they’ve grown to love.

“We are doing the 3.2 run-walk. I’ll be walking. And it’s something I’ve wanted to do for the last three years since my son started. It’s his third year,” Gailliot said.

“My son is a current student here. Secondly, I went to Radford and I’ve always had ties to the area. Love the school. Have a lot of friends, brother in law went to school here. Especially with the 10 year anniversary coming up wanted to pay tribute,” said Kenny Gailliot.

As the university prepares the campus for one of the biggest anniversaries since the tragic event, an alumnus says he’s happy to be part of this event.

Rick Crump graduated from Virginia Tech in 1987.

“I got emotional just by walking around. The first time I’ve been that close. I don’t know any of those individuals, but they were Hokies,” Crump said.

Crump made plans eight months ago to fly from California for the 3.2 mile Run in Remembrance.

“I said I think I can handle that with the running background. Reached out to some people and thought it would be good to pay my respects being that it was 30 years since I graduated and 10 years since the incident,” Crump said.

“I can’t imagine what the parents went through. All the parents, not just the victims that day,” said Gailliot.

Many events starting Friday night will remember those who died and those who survived the shooting. Not only will faculty and staff play a big role in the Remembrance ceremonies, but the community and even students will be able to pay tribute.

Jessica Vance, a senior at Virginia Tech, who was in sixth grade when the shootings happened on campus will be singing with the Virginia Tech Choir at the Remembrance Concert. She says the performance will highlight the strength of the Hokie nation since the tragic event.

“And now to come back to that emotional experience and to bring those feelings back and to put a positive light to it and to see where we’ve some from there. I think it’s great to put art to it and the strength we have as a community can be expressed through art,” Vance said.

The concert will feature art, spoken word, dance and song.