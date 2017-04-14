Roanoke’s Hope Center suffers a break-in

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A community center in Roanoke is looking for answers after a break-in.

Director Grover Price says two men made off with laptops and other equipment from the Hope Center in Melrose early Friday morning that are used to help people in the neighborhood find jobs.

Price says the two men were spotted by a female witness, and he says they took off so fast they left a bicycle behind.

That bike has been swabbed for prints by police at this point, but have not yet released a description of the suspects.

But whether or not police do track down those responsible, Price says he’s not going to let it stop his work of feeding, clothing, and finding employment for people in his community.

A broken front door greeted Price when he arrived at the Hope Center Friday morning.

“It’s strange because a lot of times, we have just left the door open. It’s been plenty of nights where I’ve came the next day and somebody’s like man you left the door open last night,” said Price.

It’s that goodwill Price says the men took advantage of, making off with a good bit of the Hope Center’s equipment.

“Laptop, tablet, a couple of things for the kids,” said Price.

Electronics that Assistant Director Darlene Lewis says they use to help people search for jobs.

“We’ll just sit them down with the laptop and let them work on it. We do have wifi, so they don’t exactly have to sit here,” said Lewis.

It’s a service that’s funded, not by the city or any grants, but out of the pockets of people like Lewis who want to help others.

“I talk to people that come in here in the daytime. They’re suicidal, they’re crying, they’re upset, and so I’m here,” said Lewis.

It hasn’t been an easy year for the center.

In February, it was forced to shut down temporarily while dealing with a permitting issue with the city.

That temporarily suspended the center’s after school program.

But Lewis says, Friday’s break-in doesn’t worry her.

She knew the dangers of working in a desperate community.

She does it, because that’s where her services are needed most.

“My fear has turned into joy, so I really look forward to coming in in the morning and like I say, there’s usually people standing outside waiting on me to get here,” said Lewis.

As for Price, he says this break-in just makes him want to open his doors a little wider to the community.

“We’re just going to try to give even more than we gave before. That’s all this situation does, it just makes us want to give more,” said Price.