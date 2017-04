ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke Police officers are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the city.

Police say the call came in at 9:44 a.m. Friday about the shooting at Jamestown Place in Southeast Roanoke.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

