Republican gubernatorial candidates meet at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Republican hopefuls to be the next Governor of Virginia took the stage Thursday night at Liberty University for a public debate.

The candidates took shots at one another on the economy and tax policy, while also addressing a recent violent incident allegedly committed by illegal immigrants from the Hill City.

Our cameras were not allowed in the packed Liberty University auditorium Thursday, but watched from the media room as candidate Ed Gillespie began the discussion on the economy with a traditional crowd pleaser: cutting taxes.

“It’s a 10 percent cut across the board on our individual income tax rates. They were set in 1972 and they’ve never come down since,” said Gillespie.

But candidate Frank Wagner doesn’t think Gillespie could actually get it done.

“What you saw with Gillespie was a rookie on the stage. Here he is, I’m going to propose big tax cuts, which everybody wants, and he says he’s going to start all these new spending programs,” said Wagner.

Candidate Corey Stewart, on the other hand, doesn’t think Gillespie’s plan does enough to bring down taxes on Virginians.

He says he can do more, and did while on the Board of Supervisors in Prince William County.

“We’re going to reduce the rate 5 point 75 percent to four point 75 percent in a single year. we’re going to be doing that by reducing spending, just like we did in prince william county,” said Stewart.

Later on, the debate shifted to a sobering topic, violence committed by illegal aliens.

This follows the death of 17-year-old Lynchburg native Raymond Wood that police say was at the hands of three men from El Salvador.

Wagner says if Governor, deporting illegals who commit crimes would be his number one priority.

“Illegal means illegal, you shouldn’t be here. the public safety of the citizens of virginia is the number one responsibility to the governor of virginia, and as your governor it will be my number one responsibility,” said Wagner.

Meanwhile, Stewart claims while in Prince William, his board delivered 7500 illegals to the Feds.

“If my policy in Prince William County had been in place in Lynchburg and in Bedford, that 17 year old boy, that 11th grader would still be alive today,” said Stewart.

On the topic of illegal immigration, Stewart also claimed that Gillespie was in favor of amnesty, something Gillespie vigorously denied, calling Stewart a liar.

The Republican Party chooses its nominee for Governor this coming July.