Pulaski Church of God congregation returns to church for Easter Sunday

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – It’s been three months since a fire destroyed Pulaski Church of God. The community staple and nearly 100-year-old church had $2 in damages. No one was hurt during the overnight fire. But it left a congregation without a familiar sanctuary in which to worship.

That will all change Easter Sunday. It’s been three months since the sign in front of the Pulaski church has displayed a date for a service being held.

“I am so excited I can’t honestly hardly contain myself. It’s incredibly exciting,” said Tony Eads, a music pastor at Pulaski Church of God.

It has taken a lot of tears, hard work and prayer to get to this point.

Eads walked us through what was once the church dining hall. With the help of members of the congregation, who volunteered their time to clean and put everything back together, it’s now being transformed into a sanctuary.

“There is a buzz. Everyone feels that there is a sense of coming home. It’s tough to see what’s outside, but once you come in here, it’s so familiar in here. It’s almost as if it fades away. It’s like everything is just perfect,” Eads said.

Eads says in true Easter fashion, a tragedy has in fact spurred a new life for the church. He says they’ve actually gained more members since the fire happened.

“Honestly, our congregation as a whole is absolutely closer than ever. I think it’s given us a new sense of purpose, to realize that some things we take for granted,” Eads said. “And unfortunately we all do that from time to time, and we all need a reminder sometimes as to how precious things are, and the things that really, truly that matter are not things at all. Those are the things that aren’t things that matter so much.”

Eads says it will be an Easter Sunday this congregation will never forget.

“I’m sure there will be tears, and probably a mixture, maybe a hint of sorrow in remembrance, but truly tears of joy, happy to be where we are now, to see where God’s brought us from, and for the journey ahead,” Eads said.