ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – You can get into national parks for free over the next two weekends.

The National Park Service is once again partnering with the National Park Foundation to present National Park Week.

It begins tomorrow and ends April 23.

There are 417 national parks and more than 100 usually charge entrance fees.

But entry to all national parks will be free this weekend and next weekend.

It’s a good reason to get outside and enjoy our nation’s parks.