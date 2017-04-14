Multiple crashes causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County

By Published:
A look at Interstate 81 N at mile marker 137 taken at 5:05 p.m. (Credit: VDOT)

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Three different crashes are causing delays for drivers on Friday evening.

In the northbound lanes at mile marker 146.2, a multi-vehicle crash has closed the left shoulder, left lane and center lane and backups are about 3 miles, according to VDOT.

In the southbound lanes at mile marker 137, a crash is causing backups of about 3 miles, according to VDOT.

In the northbound lanes at mile marker 133.8, a multi-vehicle crash is causing backups of about 4 miles, according to VDOT.

