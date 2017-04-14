More than 300 health students challenged in simulated chemical explosion

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Students in the health field put their skills to the test in a mock disaster in Roanoke on Friday.

Several organizations, including Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Radford University, participated in this annual exercise.

This year, the simulation was a chemical explosion on the campus of Jefferson College of Health Sciences, where a laboratory experiment had gone bad.

The mass effort involved more than 300 medical students.

“We were collaborating with several different students from the college, so we had the PA students, nursing students, and we had respiratory therapists to work with,” says nursing student Emma Burke, of Jefferson College of Health Sciences.

Suddenly, they were faced with this large explosion, causing glass and metal to go flying in the air.

Jefferson College EMS students had to think fast to rescue the victims.

“It’s kind of weird in the first place, because you’ve never worked with these people in the real world so it’s good practice,” Burke says.

The simulation challenged them to think critically, and collaborate with other health care professionals

“So it was more like a puzzle, and real life, because if I saw a real patient, I look at it like a puzzle, so what are the things I need to ask,” says physician assistant student Courtney Ambeurgey, of Jefferson College of Health Sciences.

They delivered critical patients to a simulated ER, where a variety of medical students worked together to treat them.

Nurse practitioner Joseph McNamara, who facilitated the simulation, explains why putting students in this situation is important for their future practice.

“It’s not something that most medical providers see on a daily basis, so to get students involved, what am I going to do with a whole lot of patients, is something they can carry into their professional career.”

This is the ninth year that this simulation has taken place.

Jefferson College of Health Sciences hopes to continue the practice in years to come.