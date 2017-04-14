Local Easter weekend events

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Easter is Sunday and there are many events taking place in our area to celebrate.

Today, Danville Parks and Recreation hosts an Easter egg hunt celebration for individuals with impairments at the Community Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free but registration is required.

Saturday, The Bridge Salem, and the Fort Lewis Elementary School PTA will host a community Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the school’s campus.

The city of Lynchburg hosts the fourth annual Easter egg roll on the lawn at the Point of Honor Museum.

There will be four egg hunt sessions with more than 6,000 eggs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Saturday, the Vinton War Memorial is also hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m.

Thousands of kids are expected to attend the Valley’s largest easter egg hunt at Fincastle Baptist Church.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and the egg hunt begins at 3 p.m.

The Easter egg hunt started in 1998 and has grown every year.

This year there will be more than 50,000 eggs shot out of a canon. previously they’ve dropped eggs out of a helicopter.

The celebration also includes inflatables, face painting, crafts, and food.