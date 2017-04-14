Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted of double murder

By Published:
Aaron Hernandez
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez attends a pre-trial hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, in Boston. Hernandez is charged with killing two Boston men in 2012 after a chance encounter at a nightclub. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) – A judge has sentenced former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to an additional four to five years in prison over his conviction on a charge of unlawful possession of a gun.

Hernandez already is serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

He was acquitted Friday of murder, armed assault with intent to murder and other charges in the 2012 slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said the former New England Patriots tight end killed the men because he was angry over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

Hernandez denied killing them. He wept quietly in court after the jury announcement acquitting him.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s