Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted of double murder

BOSTON (AP) – A judge has sentenced former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to an additional four to five years in prison over his conviction on a charge of unlawful possession of a gun.

Hernandez already is serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

He was acquitted Friday of murder, armed assault with intent to murder and other charges in the 2012 slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said the former New England Patriots tight end killed the men because he was angry over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

Hernandez denied killing them. He wept quietly in court after the jury announcement acquitting him.