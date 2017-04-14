Daytime Kitchen: Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Kaitlyn Classey from the Fincastle Winery is here with a delicious recipe for Crab Stuffed Mushrooms.



Crab stuff Mushrooms

Ingredients:

20 ounces from whole mushrooms, stem removed and chopped

1 -2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup diced carrots

¼ cup green peppers

¼ cup yellow peppers

½ cup diced onions

2 -4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup white wine

1 egg

4 -6 ounces chopped crabmeat

1 ½ tablespoon chipotle chili sauce

¼ cup seasoned bread crumbs

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

In hot cast iron skillet salute carrots, onions, peppers, muchroom stems, and garlic season with pepper and salt. Until the carrots and slightly soft.

Deglaze with white wine and reduce till almost gone.

Remove from heat and add chipotle sauce.

Lightly rub olive oil on the top of each mushroom and place top down on a baking pan.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Wisk the egg, then add to the veggies, along with bread crumbs and mix well.

Add crab meat and mix lightly.

Fill mushrooms caps distributing among them and top with shredded cheese.

Bake for 20 – 30 minutes