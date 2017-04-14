Danville Parks and Rec holds Easter egg hunt for people with impairments

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Some people in Southside got a head start Friday on their Easter celebration.

Danville Parks and Rec held an Easter egg hunt on Friday for people with different impairments.

More than 200 people searched for 6,000 eggs.

This was the second year for the event.

The department’s Stonewall Therapy Center started the event to give kids with impairments a chance to participate in an Easter egg hunt.

“Many years, a neighboring city has it and it’s on a weekday and our kids that are in school, they can’t get to it. So, it worked out that we were able to do it on Good Friday this year,” Stonewall Therapy Center Charlene Presley explained.

The group held a dance party after the egg hunt.