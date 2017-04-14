Current students play major role in planning April 16 Remembrance events

BLACKSBURG (WSLS10)– Sunday marks ten years since the deadliest school shooting in the nation’s history. It has been a decade since 32 innocent students and faculty at Virginia Tech were lost in the April 16 tragedy.

Over the next several days, a series of remembrance events will take place in the Blacksburg community. The events are being put on by current students, none of which were at the university on the day of the tragedy, but have been working hard to honor those before them.

With the largest crowd expected on campus since the day of the attack in 2007, it’s something they’ve put a lot of time and effort into making just right.

“It’s a part of Virginia Tech, it’s a part of our history and students understand that,” says Mark Owczarski, the VT University Spokesperson. “It’s our students who are organizing all of these events. What we will see over the weekend is how they believe we should honor that ten-year mark. So much of that has the student imprint in how they processed what happened here ten years ago.”

Here’s a full list of remembrance events:

Friday, April 14:

-7 p.m.- Performance in Remembrance at the Moss Arts Center

Saturday, April 15:

-10 a.m.- 3.2 Mile Run in Remembrance

-11 a.m. to 1 p.m.- Community Picnic

-1 p.m.- First Responder Appreciation Day at Virginia Tech Baseball

Sunday, April 16:

-Midnight- Lighting of Ceremonial Candle

-9:43 a.m.- Wreath Laying and Moment of Silence

-2:30 p.m.- University Commemoration

-7:30 p.m.- Candlelight Vigil

-11:59 p.m.- Extinguishing of Ceremonial Candle

For more details, click here.