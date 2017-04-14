Cavaliers Outlast Hokies in 10 Innings

BLACKSBURG, VA –

Friday night the Hokies were looking for redemption on the diamond after falling one run short in a late game rally Thursday. It took a while for both offenses to get going but the eventually did late in the game.

In the bottom of the eighth with one on, Jack Owens hit one to left and it dropped fair for an RBI double.
A few batters later Tom Stoffel finds a gap for the RBI single and the Hokies tie it up at 2.

It went to extra innings- top of the 10th Adam Haseley rips one over the right field wall for a solo shot, his eleventh of the season. That proved to be the game winner as UVa wins 3-2.

The Hokies stranded two runners in the bottom of the inning for the second night in a row.

 

 

