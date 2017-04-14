Carilion Clinic kicks off employee art show

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Artwork by Carilion employees, their families, and volunteers is adding a new touch to the lobby at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Each year, Carilion Clinic sponsors the exhibit which is an effort to bring the community together through its Healing Arts Program.

The artwork includes paintings, drawings and photography.

Participants said the artwork seems to instill a sense of peace and joy for those coming into the hospital.

“The best part is to see the employees come through and they light up and the patient families start to relax and you can tell it takes their mind off why they’re here,” said Suzanne Smith with Carilion Clinic.

This year’s Carilion Employee Art Show is on display through July 13.