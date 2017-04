BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – A 29-year-old Blacksburg man is in custody facing one count of felony rape.

Police say 29-year-old Eduardo Ventura-Rios was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon.

Ventura-Rios is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

The charges are the result of an on-going investigation conducted by the Blacksburg Police Department.

Police say the investigation started after allegations were made concerning an incident at a home on the south end of Blacksburg.