Averett signs seven-year agreement with Piper

By Published:

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Averett University is anticipating more growth in its flight program thanks to an agreement with Piper.

The university has signed a seven-year deal with the aircraft company allowing students to train on the best equipment the company has to offer.

The university has been using the company’s equipment for years, but because there wasn’t an official agreement, students only had access to older equipment.

This fall, the largest class in the program’s history is expected to enroll.

“We’ve got great facilities. This a great airport here in Danville. We’ve got great staff and great students, so this technology and this agreement with them is only going to enhance that,” said Averett Chief Flight Instructor Travis Williams.

The agreement will also help Averett provide scholarships for students and market the program.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s