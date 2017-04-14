Averett signs seven-year agreement with Piper

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Averett University is anticipating more growth in its flight program thanks to an agreement with Piper.

The university has signed a seven-year deal with the aircraft company allowing students to train on the best equipment the company has to offer.

The university has been using the company’s equipment for years, but because there wasn’t an official agreement, students only had access to older equipment.

This fall, the largest class in the program’s history is expected to enroll.

“We’ve got great facilities. This a great airport here in Danville. We’ve got great staff and great students, so this technology and this agreement with them is only going to enhance that,” said Averett Chief Flight Instructor Travis Williams.

The agreement will also help Averett provide scholarships for students and market the program.