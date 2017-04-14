Amber Alert issued for two Virginia children

PORTSMOUTH – Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who police say were abducted by their mother Friday in Portsmouth.

According to detectives, 5-year-old Dominique Eugene Jarvis and 1-year-old Khyon Jones-Jarvis were last seen at a home in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent by their father earlier Friday morning.

The father, who has custody of the children, then received a message from the mother, Asia Jarvis, which caused concern. He contacted police. The Amber Alert issued for the children says Asia Jarvis claimed she would shoot the children if the father did not give her money.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger. Jarvis has made threats to kill both children, according to state police.

They may be traveling in a black Jeep, possibly a Patriot, with an unknown license plate.

Police say 24-year-old Asia Jarvis stands about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an oversized shirt. Dominique Jarvis is a 5-year-old black boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 2-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 32 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and pajama pants. Messiah Jarvis is a 1 -year-old black boy, about 2-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing yellow and black pants and a white t-shirt. Police have taken out two warrants on Asia Jarvis for felony abduction. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Dominique, Messiah or their mother Asia Jarvis, call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.