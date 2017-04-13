State police investigating fatal crash in Franklin county

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Police are investigating after a man died in a crash in Franklin County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., on Route 864, two miles west of Route 756.

Police say 38-year-old David Hale, of Ferrum, was traveling west on Route 864 when he ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crashed into an embankment and overturned.

Police say Hale was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.