‘Round Town events for April 14-16, 2017

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Saturday theBridge Salem, in partnership the Fort Lewis Elementary School PTA, is pleased to announce the hosting of a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15, 2017, to be held on the campus of Fort Lewis Elementary School. The event is scheduled to take place between 11am and 1pm. The purpose and goal of this Community Easter Egg Hunt event is to provide the children of the Salem-Glenvar-Fort Lewis area with a safe place to have fun, win prizes and bring families together. The Easter Egg Hunt will feature three age groups from toddlers through 5th grade with 5000 eggs up for grabs! Grand Prizes to include bicycles and an iPad

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and the Lynchburg Museum System are proud to announce the fourth annual Easter Egg Roll on the Lawn, held Saturday, at the Point of Honor Museum, 112 Cabell St. This free, family-friendly will take place from 10:00am to 2:00pm, and is open to attendees of all ages. This event will feature four egg hunt sessions with over 6,000 eggs

Saturday the Vinton War Memorial is also hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. There will be thousands of eggs, food, drinks and inflatables.

Don’t miss the annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Green Hill Park. There will be arts, crafts, and vendors, along with tasty treats from food vendors. The field is large enough for kids to run, play and fly kites!!

Ring in spring with a visit to a national park during National Park Week, April 15 through 23. Throughout the country, hundreds of programs and events will encourage visitors to explore new places and enjoy new experiences. There will be free entrance to all national parks this weekend and next weekend.

The Roanoke Valley Comicon returns for our 2016 Fall show the Tanglewood Mall on Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. Fans of comic books, superheroes, and fantasy can come out and enjoy their hobby. Plus enjoy all the comics, toys, and games that will fill the exhibit space.

Saturday join the Thomas Jefferson Craft Beer Tasting going on at Poplar Forest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day is dedicated to the pursuit of happiness and the enjoyment of one of Mr. Jefferson’s favorite beverages. Discover new brews from more than a dozen local and regional craft breweries and cideries. Pair your pints with local food, shop for works by local artisans and vendors, and enjoy performances by local musicians on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn.