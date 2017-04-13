Registration opens for 2nd annual Muddy ACCE race in Giles

GILES COUNTY (WSLS 10) – High school seniors in Giles County have the opportunity to go to college for free thanks to the Muddy ACCE race.

The 5K mud run and obstacle course is in its second year. The Muddy ACCE Race takes place along the New River Water Trail in Glen Lyn.

It’s the largest fundraiser for the Giles Access to Community College Education program, which provides free college tuition to more than a third of graduating Giles County seniors. The scholarship applies to all seniors who are homeschooled or graduates of Narrows or Giles High School who can maintain a certain GPA and have enough volunteer hours.

Registration is now open for the September 16 race. The goal is to raise $100,000 to help the program.

Last year, more than 350 runners participated, raising more than $85,000. To register for the event click here.