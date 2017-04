BATH COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Millboro man is dead after a farm tractor overturned in Bath County.

Virginia State Police say it happened on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., on Pig Run Road.

Police say 79-year-old Warren Roderick was using a farm tractor to push over a cut tree, when the tractor forks were caught by the tree, causing the tractor to overturn.

Police say Roderick died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.