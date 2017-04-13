Pediatric patients enjoy making kites during spring fling

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – With spring here, it’s an opportunity to get out and fly kites.

Carilion patients participated in the third annual Spring Fling Kite Day where children at both the main hospital and the pediatric clinic were able to design their own kites.

Master Kite Maker Cliff Quinn was on hand to help. Some of the patients also received free books through the Reach Out and Read program.

“At every wellness visit when they come into the office, they get a new book at their wellness visit, so that promotes literacy in the home, just encouraging parents to read to their children,”said Clifford Quinn, Master Kite Maker.

“Kite making with children is an opportunity to learn a lot of different things. We use kits as a teaching tool for math, science, physics and culture. Kites are flown all over the world by youngsters and adults as well,” said Angela Chattin, Practice Support Supervisor.

Aetna Better Health of Virginia had a table set up to help parents interact and practice healthy eating habits for children.