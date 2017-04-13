Jackson hopes experience on sideline lands him starting gig

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – The Virginia Tech quarterback competition is between three players and the one with the most experience under Coach Fuentes’s system hasn’t played a game. We got a glimpse of Josh Jackson in last year’s spring game before he redshirted. This year, he hopes that his time on the sideline helps him land the starting gig.

“I think that helps me a lot because obviously I’ve seen the outcomes and seen the reads and how the plays should be carried out and everything so I think that helps me having a year with the offense and I think it helps me with the other guys but they’re learning fast and also doing a great job with it,” said Jackson.

“He has a good understanding about what we are trying to accomplish and I think that has improved and he’s no longer the wide-eyed freshman in there,” Fuente explained.

The Hokies are having an open practice at 6:30pm Tuesday, April 18, open only to current students with a valid ID.

 

