Investigators say people caused weekend Roanoke County brush fire

ROANOKE COUNTY – The Roanoke County Fire Marshal has determined the brush fire that occurred in the Hunting Hills area of Roanoke County was caused by “human involvement.”

The fire department says that investigators are not able to establish exactly what sparked the blaze, but have ruled out any natural causes.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Although smoke could be seen in the area, fire crews initially had a difficult time locating where exactly the fire was, but eventually found the brush fire burning on a large, 15 acre, undeveloped parcel of land at the end of Hunt Camp Road in the Hunting Hills community.

It is a somewhat remote, wooded area that runs along the second hole of the Hunting Hills Golf Course.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to 1.75 acres.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information related to this fire, to please call 540-777- 8732.