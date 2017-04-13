Hokies fall to Wahoos 10-9 on the Diamond

BLACKSBURG, VA –

The Virginia Tech Hokies rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning but ultimately fell short to number 12 ranked Virginia 10-9.

The bats were hot early for the Cavaliers. Scoreless in the top of the second with a runner on base, Cameron Simmons hit a two-run home run over the left field field wall to put the Cavs up by two.

Next inning Robbie Coman slices one down the left field line past third base. That was good enough to drive in two more runs.

A few batters later Jake McCarthy drills one past first base to score another run. UVa led 7-1.

But the Hokies respond. Bottom of the fourth bases loaded, Tom Stoffel hit a single to shallow right. That scored two runners, cutting the deficit to 8-4. The rally caps were on as JD Mundy came up big in the eighth inning with a two run homer.

But the Cavaliers went to their closer Tommy Doyle to finish it out. He struck out Ryan Tufts to end the game and strand runners at second and third. Thursday’s win snapped a 5 game home win streak for the Hokies against the Cavaliers.

Game two of the three game series will be Friday at 5:30 pm.