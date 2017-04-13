Daytime Kitchen: Regency Room’s New Menu

Chef Stephen DeMarco stops by the Daytime Kitchen with a sneak peak at the new menu heading to The Hotel Roanoke.

Lamb Prosciutto Salad

2 oz Lamb Prosciutto

4 Pieces Asparagus, blanched, charred on flat top

3 Slices Fresh Mozzarella, coated with fine corn meal, pan seared to get crispy and soft

1 Cup Fresh Arugula

1/2 Cup Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, halved

Poached Egg

Olive Oil to drizzle

Lamb Prosciutto

1 leg of lamb, boned out, lay flat

12 oz Kosher salt

1 oz pink salt

1/2 cup rosemary chopped

1/2 chopped garlic.

Mix the salts, rosemary and garlic. Rub mix all over leg of lamb on every exposed surface on the lamb. Place in a bag and seal. This needs to be done for 15 days, moving and turning the lamb on a daily basis. After 15 days, remove lamb leg, rinse of the salt mix. Roll and tie the leg of lamb tightly, let hang in refrigerator for 14 more days. Remove and use.

Hanger Steak

8 oz Hanger Steak

6 pieces Blanched Asparagus wrapped in prosciutto

3 oz Roasted Corn Hash

2 oz Smokey BBQ Demi

Roasted Corn Hash

1 90 Count Potato, peeled, cleaned, small dice, blanched

1/2 cup Corn Kernals

1/4 cup Shallots, julienne

1/4 cup Red Peppers

Salt and Pepper to taste

Smokey BBQ Demi

Red Wine Demi

House Made Smokey BBQ Sauce or any Store Bought BBQ sauce

Chocolate Cheesecake Custard:

5 oz cream cheese

½ cup bittersweet chocolate chips or chopped chocolate

2 tsp powdered gelatin

¼ cup cool water

½ cup milk

1 cup heavy cream, divided

¼ cup sugar

3 egg yolks

Place the cream cheese and chocolate in the carafe of a blender. Sprinkle the gelatin over the water in a small bowl. Allow to sit until bloomed; the gelatin will absorb all of the water. Move the gelatin mixture to the blender with the cream cheese and chocolate. In a small pot, combine the milk, ¼ cup of the cream, and the sugar. Bring to a boil, then gently temper in the egg yolks by streaming a small amount of the liquid into the yolks while whisking vigorously. Pour the egg yolk mixture back into the pot and cook over low heat until it thickens slightly, about a minute. Immediately pour this mixture into the blender and let it sit about 2 minutes. Blend until the mixture is smooth, about a minute. Slowly stream the remaining cream into the blender to incorporate fully. Pour the chocolate cheesecake into 8oz Mason jars, cover, and chill 3 hours or up to 3 days. Serve with tart cherry jam, almond crumble, and roasted cherry ice cream.